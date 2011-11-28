Top 20 NBA Free Agents

We all know about next year’s monster free agents, Chris Paul and Dwight Howard. But there are some nice players available now you’d love to have on your squad.
Here are my top 20 available free agents. They are not ranked based on how good I think they are. They’re ranked on their ability to help your team win a title and their value (production vs. cost). Also, this list does not include guys who may potentially be made available via the amnesty rule (Brandon Roy, Baron Davis, Rashard Lewis, etc.).
Restricted free agents are marked with an asterisk.
20. Glen Davis – Big Baby is a great energy guy who can play a vital role for lots of teams coming off the bench. When we saw him this summer, he looked like he was in shape. Considering the Celtics barely have a starting five currently signed, it would be in their best interest to keep Davis in the fold.
19. Kris Humphries – Last season Humphries averaged 10 points, 10 rebounds and about a block per game. Consistent double-doubles don’t grow on trees. If a team is willing to take on the Kardashian media circus that will inevitably be following him for the foreseeable future, he’d be a solid addition.
18. Samuel Dalembert – On paper, a seven-footer who can run, jump, block shots and knock down the occasional 10-footer is like gold. In reality, Sammy D has never come close to putting it all together. Some team out there though thinks that they’re smart enough to get him in a position to succeed.
17. Thaddeus Young *– He doesn’t rebound or defend like a guy with his size and athleticism should, but anyone who saw his performance in last year’s playoff series against the Heat knows that Thad could be a special player.
16. Shane Battier – How much do other NBA players love Battier’s game? When Kevin Durant is openly recruiting you in front of the entire world, you know Battier’s in a great spot to pick and choose where he wants to play.
I’m one of the biggest Arron Afflalo fans out. No matter where he goes, he’ll make his team better. One of those guys who only adds, takes nothing off the table.
If I’m a playoff team, I’m doing everything I can to get him.
Cosign what Sweeney wrote: Double A is a baller/team player. I been sayin the Bulls need to give him a long look. The issue now is, with Wilson Chandler and half the Nugs stuck in China, does the team let AA walk?
p.s. That JR pic is the worst picture ever.
It looks like he’d be best served puttin some work in on the bench press…
As a Celtics fan, I’d love to somehow get Barea.
Afflalo fits in nicely with the Bulls.
NENE, GASOL, JORDAN, or CHANDLER would all look good in a TWOLVES uniform. They (maybe w/the exception of NENE) would still allow for K-LOVE to operate on the floor and get his points and boards and cover his defensive deficiencies.
This was obviously not written by a Celtics fan, and my main evidence is the glowing review of Jeff Green.
I’m imagining DeAndre Jordan in a Hawks uni running beside Al Horford and Josh Smith… Yikes.
This is actually not a bad list of free agents. If Chicago found some way to get AA, then they would be one of the biggest threats to Miami.
DeAndre Jordan is def a starter in this league. A more athletic, meaner and durable version of Tyson Chandler
i need to see JJ Barea runnin off picks that aint set by Dirk to put him that high on the list….Orlando should get Stuckey n let Nelson go
no ShannonBrown or Jason Richardson….u can make a case to take both of them over Jamal Crawford
I’m a celtics fan & jeff green put in no work last season but I still think he got potential, we needa sign Nene him & rondo would be amazing together. Also AA would fit good in the system but idk how he feels comin off the bench. Another player I’d look to sign is marc gasol we need bigs. Not sure if there’s any decent pgs out there but we need a backup to rondo who will give more production than avery bradley
4 pages? wow… just, wow.
wtf? jj barea 3rd on the list? i know he just help win a chip, but over jcrossover/ jr smith/ wilson chandler? seriously? you’d take barea over those 3?
@ctkennedy
crawford is still best out of the 3 imo. i guess shannon brings better d, but j rich is like a 3 year older/ slower version of jcraw
@SRB – So true…
@superfreak6….Richardson is a better fit for most teams…wont take the ball out your best player hands..Crawford cant play off the ball at ALL…JRich a better defender which aint sayin much but better…n the one thing Crawford better at dont matter which is handles cuz he NEVER goes to the rack aint got no toughness worth a f**k
@IGP…so true
Good list, good article, thanks for waking us up from this basketball-free stupor.
Good list i bet the Clippers don’t resign DeAndre Jordan they have done some really dumb things in the past. Samuel Dalembert is on the list? Wow dude is not even good. I bet it’s some DLeague guys that have better game then that bum.
Dalembert: If you are 7 feet tall, and can run and jump without needing a cast afterwards, you have a job in the NBA.
There’s prolly 6-10 more guys just like that, taking jobs from players with at least some modicum of skill.
Caron Butler…the most talented on this list??
That isn’t just because he has been injured, but talent wise it isn’t even close with some of these guys. Caron is an effective NBA starter, but he isn’t crazy talented. If Efficiency is a matter of talent and not mentality or scheme, then I’d give him that, but More talented then Jamal Crawford, J.R. Smith, Chandler, Roy, and even Afflalo is more than debatable…ah well.
He is a mentally strong player, which is 80% of the battle I guess if not more…so I guess I get it :-/