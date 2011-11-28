Top 20 NBA Free Agents

Now we can talk about the fun stuff – actual basketball. The next few weeks are going to be crazy, with teams racing to get ready for the season while adding a ton of new faces to their rosters at the same time.

We all know about next year’s monster free agents, Chris Paul and Dwight Howard. But there are some nice players available now you’d love to have on your squad.

Here are my top 20 available free agents. They are not ranked based on how good I think they are. They’re ranked on their ability to help your team win a title and their value (production vs. cost). Also, this list does not include guys who may potentially be made available via the amnesty rule (Brandon Roy, Baron Davis, Rashard Lewis, etc.).

Restricted free agents are marked with an asterisk.

20. Glen Davis – Big Baby is a great energy guy who can play a vital role for lots of teams coming off the bench. When we saw him this summer, he looked like he was in shape. Considering the Celtics barely have a starting five currently signed, it would be in their best interest to keep Davis in the fold.

19. Kris Humphries – Last season Humphries averaged 10 points, 10 rebounds and about a block per game. Consistent double-doubles don’t grow on trees. If a team is willing to take on the Kardashian media circus that will inevitably be following him for the foreseeable future, he’d be a solid addition.

18. Samuel Dalembert – On paper, a seven-footer who can run, jump, block shots and knock down the occasional 10-footer is like gold. In reality, Sammy D has never come close to putting it all together. Some team out there though thinks that they’re smart enough to get him in a position to succeed.

17. Thaddeus Young *– He doesn’t rebound or defend like a guy with his size and athleticism should, but anyone who saw his performance in last year’s playoff series against the Heat knows that Thad could be a special player.

16. Shane Battier – How much do other NBA players love Battier’s game? When Kevin Durant is openly recruiting you in front of the entire world, you know Battier’s in a great spot to pick and choose where he wants to play.