The Top 5 Dunks Of The 2014 NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Theis in the books, with the Eastern Conference collection ofandclaiming victory for the Eastern Conference squad. Wall took home the individual crown, but we’re opening it up to every contestant when we pick the top 5 dunks of Saturday night. Soandare also in contention, but obviously the East was a beast.

Sound off in the comments if you think we got the order wrong, or we missed better dunks:

5. Damian Lillard Freestyle Eastbay

4 . Terrence Ross’ Drizzy Dunk

3. Paul George 360-Degree Windmill

Click for the top 2…