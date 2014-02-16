The Top 5 Dunks Of The 2014 NBA Slam Dunk Contest

02.16.14 4 years ago
The 2014 NBA Slam Dunk Contest is in the books, with the Eastern Conference collection of John Wall, Paul George and Terrence Ross claiming victory for the Eastern Conference squad. Wall took home the individual crown, but we’re opening it up to every contestant when we pick the top 5 dunks of Saturday night. So Harrison Barnes, Damian Lillard and Ben McLemore are also in contention, but obviously the East was a beast.

Sound off in the comments if you think we got the order wrong, or we missed better dunks:

5. Damian Lillard Freestyle Eastbay

4. Terrence Ross’ Drizzy Dunk

3. Paul George 360-Degree Windmill

Click for the top 2…

