The Atlanta Hawks and their NBA G League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks, today announced multiple promotions and a hire within the Basketball Operations group, including the promotion of Tori Miller to General Manager of the Skyhawks. Miller’s promotion establishes her as the first woman to hold the title of General Manager in the history of the NBA G League. Former Skyhawks General Manager Derek Pierce will continue to oversee Atlanta’s scouting department in his role as Vice President of Player Personnel for the Hawks.

Miller first started in the league as an intern with the Phoenix Suns in their basketball operations department before joining the Erie Bayhawks as their manager of basketball operations before the Bayhawks became the Skyhawks and she was moved into the assistant GM role. As the league looks to continue adding more diversity, both in race and gender, in front offices, Miller being elevated to a GM position in the G League is a great step as she will get an opportunity to build a team and show her abilities in a top leadership position.