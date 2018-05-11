Getty Image

The Toronto Raptors winning 59 games and earning the top seed in the Eastern Conference couldn’t save coach Dwane Casey from getting fired this offseason.

Mere days after being awarded the Coach of the Year award by his peers, Casey was handed his walking papers by the Raptors after a third straight playoff exit at the hands of LeBron James and the Cavs. Casey’s firing had been rumored to be coming, but still felt like a stunning decision given the team’s success under him over his tenure in Toronto.

Casey’s firing would seem to indicate that Masai Ujiri and the Raptors front office will hope that a new voice can come in and get a little more out of this group. That probably means Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan aren’t getting traded this summer, although it’s still possible, and that a new coach will get at least a year to come in and see if he can lead this roster to more playoff success.