The Toronto Raptors are at a bit of a crossroads this NBA offseason. After failing to get past the Cleveland Cavaliers once more in the postseason, the team started the summer by leaving their Coach of the Year candidate behind before they crossed that proverbial road.

Toronto has a new coach in former assistant Nick Nurse, but what they do with their roster is still a big question. Will the Raptors try to switch things up — perhaps even in an move to acquire Kawhi Leonard — or will they stand pat with a core that includes DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry and try to make another run in what will perhaps be a LeBron-less Eastern Conference?

The future is very much unwritten, but it appears the team might have established a target in the NBA Draft later this week. Marc Stein of the New York Times reported on Monday that the Raptors are in making a move up in the first round to target Kentucky guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.