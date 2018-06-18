The Raptors Are Reportedly Interested In Trading Into The Lottery To Land Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

#2018 NBA Draft
06.18.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Toronto Raptors are at a bit of a crossroads this NBA offseason. After failing to get past the Cleveland Cavaliers once more in the postseason, the team started the summer by leaving their Coach of the Year candidate behind before they crossed that proverbial road.

Toronto has a new coach in former assistant Nick Nurse, but what they do with their roster is still a big question. Will the Raptors try to switch things up — perhaps even in an move to acquire Kawhi Leonard — or will they stand pat with a core that includes DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry and try to make another run in what will perhaps be a LeBron-less Eastern Conference?

The future is very much unwritten, but it appears the team might have established a target in the NBA Draft later this week. Marc Stein of the New York Times reported on Monday that the Raptors are in making a move up in the first round to target Kentucky guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Draft
TAGS2018 NBA DraftShai Gilgeous-AlexanderTORONTO RAPTORS

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.18.18 9 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

06.15.18 3 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

06.14.18 4 days ago 3 Comments
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.12.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.11.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West And Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, And Lykke Li

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West And Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, And Lykke Li

06.08.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP