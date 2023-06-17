bradley beal
Getty Image
DimeMag

Here Are The Packages The Heat And Suns Are Reportedly Putting Together For Bradley Beal

A report from Shams Charania indicates that we may be in the final stages of a Bradley Beal trade. Earlier in the day on Saturday, Charania brought word that the Washington Wizards are sitting down and trying to hammer out a deal with one of two teams: the Miami Heat and the Phoenix Suns.

The Heat have been listed as a potential suitor ever since the rumors began circulating that Beal’s time with the Wizards could be coming to an end, while the Suns are a bit more surprising, as they hadn’t really been linked to Beal all that much. This does beg the question: What, exactly, could both of these teams offer?

According to multiple media reports, we have a sense of what is being put on the table. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Heat would build a deal around Kyle Lowry, a collection of players who can make the salaries match, and draft capital. Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald added that, if Miami has its way, Tyler Herro won’t be involved in the deal.

As for Phoenix, Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report brings word that Deandre Ayton could be safe, as the plan would be for Chris Paul and Landry Shamet to head to D.C.

It’s worth mentioning that the negotiating going on here is a bit unique, as Beal has the NBA’s only full no-trade clause and has the ability to veto a trade. There is no word on how close either the Heat or the Suns are to getting a deal across the finish line.

