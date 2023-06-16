One of the biggest stories in the NBA in the lead-up to next week’s Draft is the availability of Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal. While there are no indications that Beal wants out of Washington, reports indicate that the Wizards would work with his representation in the event the team decides to rebuild.

Now, Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report brings word that the two sides have taken another step towards a potential move. Haynes reports that the Wizards have given Beal and his representation permission to hold conversations with teams for whom he’s interested in playing.

Via Bleacher Report:

It’s believed Beal will only consider teams with a chance to win. He owns a rare no-trade clause, giving him authority to veto and approve potential trades, sources say. The Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks are expected to talk with Beal and his agent, Mark Bartelstein, sources say.

Miami and Milwaukee are the two teams that have been most closely linked with a Beal trade ever since news broke that he could be attainable on the trade market. Beal is one of the more unique players in the league, as he holds the NBA’s only no-trade clause and just finished up the first year of a 5-year, $251 million max extension.