Getty Image

For many one-and-done prospects, NBA Draft declarations feel almost unnecessary, as virtually the entire basketball world flatly assumes that projected top-10 picks will declare. That is, of course, often the case, but until it is official, players like Marcus Smart, Miles Bridges and Robert Williams provide reminders that not every top freshman makes his way into the draft.

Oklahoma point guard Trae Young will not be remaining in college beyond one season, though, as he indicated to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Tuesday that the NBA will be the next step beginning with the 2018 NBA Draft. Given the nature of Young’s explosive freshman season in Norman, this comes as anything but a surprise and the talented lead guard led the country (yes, the country) in both scoring (27.4 points) and assists (8.8) per game in 2017-2018.

Still, Young reflected on his time at Oklahoma and the path he took to get there in an essay through Wojnarowski and part of that revealed “a heavy heart” for not doing more at the college level.