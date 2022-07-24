john collins trae young
Trae Young Went Off The Glass To John Collins During A Drew League Cameo

Trae Young and John Collins are the latest NBA players to make an appearance at the Drew League. While their future as NBA teammates is in flux due to Collins’ name seeming to come up in trade rumors all the time, the pair joined forces for a run in the legendary southern California summer pro-am for Black Pearl Elite’s game against the Citi Team Blazers.

Young and Collins are one of the best lob combinations in the NBA, with Young serving as one of the league’s most creative passer and Collins holding the distinction of one of basketball’s most explosive big men. From early on in the evening, we got to see the pair tap into this, as Young got out ahead of the the play after a turnover, went off the glass, and set up Collins for an easy two points.

Collins even had some impressive moments below the rim, including this cheeky layup through contact.

Young was fully in his bag while playing in the Drew, showing off the combination of deep range, tight handles, and sensational passing that has turned him into the centerpiece of what the Hawks are building in Atlanta.

His gravity as a scorer set up a trip to the free throw line for Collins, too.

Getting fouled was hardly a unique thing for Collins on the evening.

But despite this, Young, Collins, and BPE were unable to pick up a win, as the Blazers led wire-to-wire for a 103-100 victory.

