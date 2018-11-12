Getty Image

The time of Carmelo Anthony in Houston may soon be coming to an end. Despite what the Rockets are saying publicly, reports claim that Anthony has played his final game in a Rockets uniform. What this means for Anthony’s future is unclear. He could be traded, but more likely he’ll be waived.

Anthony isn’t the same player at 34 he used to be, but he brings a veteran mindset that some teams might be willing to take a risk for. Anthony will likely want to play wherever he goes and early odds have Anthony ending up on winning teams with playoff aspirations or have him uniting with friends.

According to Sports Betting Dime, the Blazers are current favorites to acquire Anthony.

Team SBD’s Odds

Portland Trail Blazers 3/1

Philadelphia 76ers 4/1

Denver Nuggets 6/1

Los Angeles Lakers 6/1

Milwaukee Bucks 9/1

New Orleans Pelicans 15/1

Miami Heat 17/1

Golden State Warriors 20/1