The Trail Blazers And 76ers Have The Best Odds To Sign Carmelo Anthony If He Is Waived

11.12.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The time of Carmelo Anthony in Houston may soon be coming to an end. Despite what the Rockets are saying publicly, reports claim that Anthony has played his final game in a Rockets uniform. What this means for Anthony’s future is unclear. He could be traded, but more likely he’ll be waived.

Anthony isn’t the same player at 34 he used to be, but he brings a veteran mindset that some teams might be willing to take a risk for. Anthony will likely want to play wherever he goes and early odds have Anthony ending up on winning teams with playoff aspirations or have him uniting with friends.

According to Sports Betting Dime, the Blazers are current favorites to acquire Anthony.

Team SBD’s Odds
Portland Trail Blazers 3/1
Philadelphia 76ers 4/1
Denver Nuggets 6/1
Los Angeles Lakers 6/1
Milwaukee Bucks 9/1
New Orleans Pelicans 15/1
Miami Heat 17/1
Golden State Warriors 20/1

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers#Portland Trail Blazers#Carmelo Anthony
TAGSCARMELO ANTHONYPHILADELPHIA 76ERSPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.12.18 4 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.12.18 7 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

11.09.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.06.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.05.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.05.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP