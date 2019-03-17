Getty Image

When Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum had a scary fall on Saturday there was fear that he was going to be out a significant portion of time. Perhaps even the rest of the season. Knee injuries are always concerning, but major ones cha change someone’s entire career.

Luckily for McCollum, his injury turned out to be on the more minor side. It was announced Sunday that McCollum had suffered a strain in his left knee and that he would be evaluated again in a week. All things considered, it was the best possible result considering the possibility of a serious injury.