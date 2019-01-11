Here’s Your First Look At Travis Scott’s Air Jordan 33s

01.11.19 54 mins ago

House of Heat

Travis Scott already has a plethora of Air Jordan collaborations to his name. There was the Cactus Jack Jordan 4s, among other colorways of that same model. There was his take on the Trunner, Air Jordan’s training shoe. There are multiple pairs of Air Jordan 1s under his name on the way, too. But that doesn’t mean Scott is slowing down any time soon.

Via House of Heat, we now have our first look at Scott’s collaboration with the footwear brand on the Air Jordan 33, Jordan’s latest hooping shoe. Featuring an olive upper and a tan heel, with lime accents throughout, the shoe maintains the Cactus Jack theme that many of Scott’s collabs with Air Jordan have followed. “Cactus Jack” is even scrawled across the shoe’s tongue and on the inside of the kicks.

House of Heat

TAGSAir Jordan 33Travis Scott

