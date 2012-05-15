Tree And Leaf’s OKC ‘Get That Ring’ T-Shirt

Sweeping the defending NBA champions, and then winning Game 1 of the second round by 29 points is a helluva way to show you are serious title contenders. It proves that the Oklahoma City Thunder only have one thing on their minds and that is to “get that ring.”

Skullcandy isn’t the only company that’s celebrating the Thunder’s rise through the playoffs. OKC-based clothing company Tree and Leaf have partnered with the OKC Thunder blog, Daily Thunder, to create a limited edition playoff shirt that any diehard fan should get.

In the simplest of terms, the Thunder are 11 wins away from winning the title. But the road to “get that ring” will be difficult. So fans should follow Tree and Leaf’s advice and “show your support of the Thunder’s run to ‘Get That Ring!'”

Head on over to Tree and Leaf’s online store to scoop up your shirt for $20, available at any size from extra small to 2XL.

Will you be picking up a shirt?

Follow Ananth on Twitter at @Ananth_Pandian.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.