Twitter Reacts To News Of Tracy McGrady’s Retirement

Earlier today, during an appearance on ESPN’s First Take, Tracy McGrady announced that he was retiring from the NBA. As Dime‘s estimable chief said about the news, “It’s the end of an era.” Here are some other reactions from around the Twittersphere after one of the most exciting players of the 1990s and 2000s decided to hang up his kicks.

We’ve all got memories of our favorite T-Mac moments, and Twitter was happy to provide some of their own. There’s already a debate brewing about his Hall of Fame merits, and stat fans are already providing some of McGrady’s more incredible numbers (that 2002-03 season bares mentioning). Twitter is already bursting with T-Mac homages, here are a few of our favorites and more.

Thank all of you who have supported me over 16 NBA seasons, 7 All-Stars, and countless exciting moments. Retiring from NBA. Stay tuned. #mac — Tracy McGrady (@Real_T_Mac) August 26, 2013

Tracy McGrady is 1 of 7 players in NBA history w/ 8 straight seasons of 20 PPG, 5 RPG, 4 APG. The others? Kobe, LeBron, MJ, Oscar, KG, Bird. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 26, 2013

Over the last 20 years, only 5 players have tallied 18,000 pts, 5,200 rebs & 4,100 assists: KG, Kobe, LeBron, Paul Pierce & Tracy McGrady — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) August 26, 2013

T-Mac and Iverson basically had the same career TS% #JustSayin — J. Doug Hatings (@basquiatball) August 26, 2013

NBA All Time Tracy Power Ranking: 5- Thomas Tracy Piotrowski 4- Tracy Jackson 3- Tracy Moore 2- Tracy Murray 1- Tracy McGrady — J. Doug Hatings (@basquiatball) August 26, 2013

Fave T-Mac memory: Scores 32 & has ORL up 15 thru 3. Kobe guards him in the 4th, only scores 5 more, LA wins in OT. Kobe with 24 in the 4th. — Andrew Ungvari (@DrewUnga) August 26, 2013

An alarming # of people appear to have judged McGrady's HOF candidacy without doing, say, 10 seconds of research. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) August 26, 2013

It'd be ridiculous to induct T-Mac into the Hall of Fame. His name doesn't belong with greats like Andy Phillip and Tom Gola! — Ethan Strauss (@SherwoodStrauss) August 26, 2013

T-Mac was unbelievable, man. So good. So great, actually. One of the best of all time. — Nate Drexler (@natedrex) August 26, 2013

T-Mac and Iverson have been gone for a long time. — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) August 26, 2013

My grandest T-Mac memory: Finding out nearly 10 years ago that the Rockets had traded Steve Francis for McGrady — Curtis Harris (@ProHoopsHistory) August 26, 2013

Does T-Mac enter the Hall with a Magic cap or Rockets cap? Probably Magic, right? — devin kharpertian (@uuords) August 26, 2013

With T-Mac officially retiring, all I can say is thank you. Thank you for 2003. Thank you for 62. Thank you for 13 in 35. — Eddy Rivera (@erivera7) August 26, 2013

Just set up a one-on-one match between T-Mac and Iverson in China. Winner is inducted into HOF. — alex (@steven_lebron) August 26, 2013

First there was Iverson, now McGrady. We better get an internet-wide celebration of Steve Francis next week — Andrew Sharp (@andrewsharp) August 26, 2013

I was at adidas ABCD camp when @Real_T_Mac dunked on James Felton and put himself in the national scene. Sad to see him retire. — Russ Bengtson (@russbengtson) August 26, 2013

