Twitter Reacts To News Of Tracy McGrady’s Retirement

08.26.13 5 years ago

Earlier today, during an appearance on ESPN’s First Take, Tracy McGrady announced that he was retiring from the NBA. As Dime‘s estimable chief said about the news, “It’s the end of an era.” Here are some other reactions from around the Twittersphere after one of the most exciting players of the 1990s and 2000s decided to hang up his kicks.

We’ve all got memories of our favorite T-Mac moments, and Twitter was happy to provide some of their own. There’s already a debate brewing about his Hall of Fame merits, and stat fans are already providing some of McGrady’s more incredible numbers (that 2002-03 season bares mentioning). Twitter is already bursting with T-Mac homages, here are a few of our favorites and more.

