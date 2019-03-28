Getty Image

Rumors about Luke Walton’s job security with the Los Angeles Lakers have been around for months. They’re the sort of thing that, fairly or unfairly, follow teams that have LeBron James, and with the Lakers failing to make the postseason, the heat under Walton’s seat has been turned up to 11.

The most prominent name linked to the job, should it become open, has been Tyronn Lue, who coached James in Cleveland en route to a championship. Everything right now can be considered a rumor since Walton still has a job, but at the same time, where there’s smoke, there’s fire, and right now, there’s a whole lot of smoke surrounding Walton’s future.

Lue, apparently, isn’t a big fan of all these rumblings, and made it a point to get in touch with Walton. According to Bill Oram of The Athletic, Lue let Walton know that he plans on keeping him abreast of anything that might happen between himself and the Lakers going forward.