Tyreke Evans’ Ridiculous Block At The Rim On Greivis Vasquez

01.02.12 7 years ago 4 Comments

Although things are a little crazy in Sacramento right now, you gotta show Tyreke Evans some love. Even with the game in hand, ‘Reke just wouldn’t let Greivis Vasquez get the two points.

