Tyreke Evans’ Ridiculous Block At The Rim On Greivis Vasquez

Although things are a little crazy in Sacramento right now, you gotta show Tyreke Evans some love. Even with the game in hand, ‘Reke just wouldn’t let Greivis Vasquez get the two points.
Greivis Vasquez defending the inbounds…
“At first I was like :D
Then I was like -_-“
Decent block. Love watching smaller guards do stuff like this. Especially against Greivis Vasquez (still mad at all those times he would blow up against Duke!).
Anyway, Dime, you guys tracking this Demarcus Cousins situation? Demanding a trade, for what reason is still not known. I hate seeing young, unproven (I know hes having a decent year so far, and had a good rookie year, cut come on!) players pull stuff like this. He is in no position to be making any kind of demands. On top of the fact that the Kings are really working hard at building a young talented team. It confuses me.
@ Drew S
Yeah, be talk about the Cousins situation in today’s Smack.
At 0:02-0:03 Rubio would have hit a bounce pass to #15.