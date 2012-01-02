Tyreke Evans’ Ridiculous Block At The Rim On Greivis Vasquez

Although things are a little crazy in Sacramento right now, you gotta show Tyreke Evans some love. Even with the game in hand, ‘Reke just wouldn’t let Greivis Vasquez get the two points.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.