Tyrese Haliburton Trolled ‘Dame Time’ After His Dagger Three To Beat The Bucks

The first of the two In-Season Tournament semifinals saw the Indiana Pacers continue their incredible run with a 128-119 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Las Vegas, with Tyrese Haliburton authoring another sensational performance with 27 points and 15 assists.

As he did against the Celtics in the quarterfinals, Haliburton took over late, outdueling Damian Lillard (24 points and seven assists) to help the Pacers pull away down the stretch of the fourth quarter. Lillard was cold for much of the game, aside from a hot third quarter that helped the Bucks turn a double-digit deficit into a lead. However, he wasn’t able to stay hot and even with a 37-point performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks just didn’t have enough to keep up with the Pacers offensive onslaught.

With the Pacers up five and under a minute to play, Haliburton put the dagger in Milwaukee with a filthy stepback after getting Brook Lopez switched out on him.

After drilling the three from the wing, Haliburton strutted to the scorer’s table at midcourt doing Damian Lillard’s signature “Dame Time” celebration, saying “y’all know what time it is” and pointing to his chest.

Haliburton is an underrated trash talker on the court and the Tournament has given him a chance to show off not only his game but his personality on a national stage. He’ll get a chance to hoist the NBA Cup (and if the Pacers win, almost assuredly the In-Season Tournament MVP award) on Saturday, and if it ends up being Lakers-Pacers, maybe he’ll get the chance to prod another star’s signature celebration against LeBron James.