The NBA announced the starters for the 2024 All-Star Game on Thursday night. In a few weeks, the best players from both conferences will go head-to-head in Indianapolis, with the Eastern Conference rolling out a starting five of Tyrese Haliburton, Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, and its captain, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Western Conference, meanwhile, will be captained by LeBron James, who is setting a new record with his 20th All-Star selection. James will be joined in the frontcourt by Kevin Durant and Nikola Jokic, with Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander lining up in the backcourt.

The starters get selected via a 50/25/25 split, with fan voting counting for 50 percent, media voting counting for 25 percent, and player voting making up the final 25 percent. In the aftermath of the starters being announced, the NBA revealed how the full vote broke down.

Three voting groups determined the starters: ▪️ Fans (50%)

▪️ NBA players (25%)

Three voting groups determined the starters: ▪️ Fans (50%)

▪️ NBA players (25%)

▪️ Media panel (25%)

There are plenty of interesting notes in here, like the fact that Antetokounmpo and Haliburton were the top vote getters in their respective spots in the Eastern Conference across all three spots, something no one else was able to do. In the West, James got first place in the fan vote for frontcourt players, with Jokic coming out on top among the media and player vote. A similar split happened among the guards, with Doncic coming in first among players and Gilgeous-Alexander coming in first among the other two groups.

There was a tie that needed to be broken, too, with Lillard and Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks averaging out into the same weighted score for the second Eastern Conference guard spot. Lillard won the tie based on the fan vote being the tiebreaker, as he came in third place among the fans and Brunson came in fifth.

