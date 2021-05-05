According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Kings rookie guard Tyrese Haliburton’s season is over. Per Woj, Haliburton, who injured his left knee on Sunday against the Mavericks, underwent an MRI that revealed no ligament damage to his left knee. He will not need surgery, either.

Haliburton needed help leaving the court after sustaining the injury in Sunday night’s victory over Dallas. Haliburton has had an outstanding rookie season, averaging 13 points, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals. https://t.co/YXmoOin1c2 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 5, 2021

Earlier in the day, Kings coach Luke Walton said the team was “optimistic” about Haliburton, but did not provide a specific update. Sacramento has since confirmed the report.

Haliburton, the 12th pick in last year’s draft out of Iowa State, has been one of the league’s best rookies. Coming off the bench most of the time, he’s averaging 13 points and 5.3 assists per game as Sacramento’s second creator behind De’Aaron Fox. Most recently, he’s started in Fox’s place while Fox was out due to health and safety protocols. Fox is still not with the team, bumping Delon Wright into the starting lineup with both guards out.

Among rookies, Fox is third in points per game, second in assists, second in steals, and fifth in total minutes played. He may not win Rookie of the Year, but he definitely has put himself in the conversation for first-team All-Rookie honors with the likes of LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards. And, with Fox, Haliburton gives the Kings something to build around.

It also makes sense that he’s done for the year. The Kings’ play-in hopes are kaput, so there’s nothing really for him to rush back for. His injury against the Mavericks was scary to watch too — Haliburton had to be helped off the court after it happened. Better to shut him down, let him get to 100 percent and look ahead to next when Haliburton and Fox can ideally hit the ground running in year two of their partnership.