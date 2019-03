Getty Image

A popular first round upset in the 2019 NCAA Tournament was 13-seed UC-Irvine potentially knocking off 4-seed Kansas State in the South Region of the bracket. The Anteaters were the hottest team in the nation coming into the game, sitting at 30-5 and riding a 16-game win streak, while the Wildcats were without the services of injured big man Dean Wade.

Those prognosticators ended up being correct, as the Big West champions knocked off the Big 12 regular season co-champions, 70-64.

The Anteaters were led by standout guards Max Hazzard and Evan Leonard, both of whom scored 19 points on the afternoon. Hazzard went 5-for-11 from behind the three-point line, while Leonard filled up the box score, pitching in six rebounds, four assists, and four steals en route to the first NCAA Tournament win in program history.

The game was close throughout, and thanks to a cold blooded triple by Hazzard, UC-Irvine went to the locker room tied with Kansas State at 30.