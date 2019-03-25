Twitter/@UCF_MBB

There will only be one double-digit seed headed to the Sweet 16, as 15 of the 16 teams playing in the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament come from the top five seeds.

While it’s been an incredibly chalky first weekend of the tournament, there was almost one incredible upset on Sunday as UCF took Duke to the brink in Columbia. The Knights had a late lead on Duke before a Zion Williamson bucket and a R.J. Barrett putback off a missed free throw gave the Blue Devils a one-point edge.

UCF still had a great chance to pull off the upset over the top overall seed in the tournament, but two amazing looks at the basket somehow rimmed out as Duke escaped with a win. It was a gutting moment for UCF to watch as their hopes of the biggest upset of the tournament slid off the rim and afterwards there were plenty of tears in the locker room. Coach Johnny Dawkins addressed those tears with his team in an incredible speech where he said that emotion came from how much they bought in and cared for each other as a group as he thanked them for being a spectacular bunch on and off the floor.