Getty Image

There are two programs dominate the record books in women’s college basketball: UConn and Tennessee. Between them, they have won 19 national championships, all of which coming since 1987, meaning over the past 31 years, only 12 have seen another team take home a title (although that includes the last two seasons).

The two most storied programs in women’s college hoops history have not met on the court since 2007, with UConn leading the all-time series 13-9, but that will all change soon as they have agreed to a home-and-home series that will see UConn host the Lady Vols during the 2019-20 season and Tennessee host the Huskies in 2020-21.

As of now there are no dates for the games, but the two teams had plenty of fun announcing the renewal of their storied rivalry on Twitter with quite the back-and-forth before making the announcement official via release.