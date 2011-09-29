UnBullievable

When I saw the HBO show Game Of Thrones last spring, I jumped all over it. It was so good. Now, I’m reading the books and even after nearly four novels and 4,000-something pages, the story is still just as crazy and just as good. Yet once I finish them, I won’t be reopening the novels for some time because of how long, taxing and consuming they’ve been. But there are a few specific books that I could read over and over… and every one of them has to do with the Chicago Bulls and more specifically, Michael Jordan. I can literally read one, and the moment I turn that final page to finish, I can go back to the beginning and start all over again. “The Jordan Rules”. “Playing For Keeps”. “Second Coming”.
Some of the stories from those books are common knowledge. Some aren’t.
Over at The Basketball Jones, they posted excerpts today from an email from some guy who supposedly had dinner with former Bulls assistant Johnny Bach (I know. Doesn’t that sound like the ultimate “He said that she said that he heard that she saw…?”). Those excerpts spoke of MJ and Scottie Pippen and the rest of the Chicago Bulls teams from the early-to-mid-90s.
The Bulls old GM Jerry Krause once famously said that front offices win championships and not teams. That statement pretty much summed up the portrait he was given in every major Bulls book: he was a loner, someone no one liked and someone who thought a little too highly of himself and not enough of others. While MJ famously loathed the exec, this excerpt claims why Bach didn’t like Krause:
After the Bulls lost to the Knicks in 94, the Hue Hollins game as Johnny referred to it. There was a meeting 10 days after the season. All the coaches and management were in the room. Krause wanted to trade Scottie Pippen. He said he quit on the team and they didn’t want him around anymore. Johnny was the supreme voice against trading Scottie. He said he made a mistake, we all make mistakes. Krause wanted to put it to a vote â€“ trading Pippen. Johnny called out everyone in the room saying, “if this needs to be put to a vote you’re all idiots.” They decided against it. A few weeks went by and Johnny and Krause sat down to talk new contract. Krause told him there wouldn’t be a new contract. He didn’t want Johnny around anymore. Johnny is as old school as they come. He told Krause, “you gave me your word.” (Which in Johnny’s day, your word is everything). Krause told him, “Show me that in writing.” Needless to say, Johnny despises Jerry Krause and didn’t hold his feelings back. Krause has tried to apologize to him over the years, but Johnny has always said to him, “don’t say a f’ing word to me.” So when I asked Johnny, “So all this stuff we’ve heard about Jordan, Phil, Pip hating Krause…” Johnny replied, “It’s all true.” Of all the people Johnny talked about, he definitely spoke with the most disdain about Krause.
Sounds about right. Krause famously nearly traded Pippen a few times, once for Shawn Kemp and another time for Tracy McGrady. It was also written that B.J. Armstrong was incredibly sensitive (we know this), and that Bill Cartwright was the perfect counter to MJ & ‘Pip (we know this). Speaking of Jordan and Pippen:
Who was the better defender? Pippen was one of the best and most gifted defenders of all time. But MJ was the better defender. Michael could shut down anyone in the world for a 3 minute span. The best he’s ever seen. (I was pretty shocked by that, but man what does that tell you about MJ, unbelievable.) Jordan was the most ferocious competitor Bach has seen in all his years of basketball. Johnny said physically Jordan and Pippen were about the same as defenders. But when you add in MJ’s ruthlessness and trash talk, that put him ahead of Scottie. When Johnny was coaching with the Hornets in 1995 they had a good team. Glen Rice, Mourning, Johnson. Series was tied at 2 and Hornets had a chance to win game 5 in Chicago. On the biggest possession of the game, Mugsy had the ball with the Hornets down 1. Jordan backed off of him and told him: “shoot it you f—— midget.” Mugsy shot it, didn’t come close. A year later Mugsy actually told Johnny Bach that he believes that single play ruined his career. His shot never recovered.
The excerpt was telling all kinds of stories (some that you need to read the original post to believe), including this one about Jordan and Charles Barkley:
Story #1 â€“ The day before game 4 of the Bulls Suns finals with the Bulls leading the series 2-1. Michael and Charles Barkley went golfing. They played 48 holes of golf. And Michael bought Charles a $20,000 diamond earring. Johnny asked MJ, “what did you do all that for?” Michael responded, “he won’t get in my way the rest of the series, what’s $20,000 to me? Charles thinks we’re great friends. I hate that fat f—.” Jordan dropped 55 in game 4 and Barkley never touched him once.
Bach also apparently said he thinks LeBron won’t be anything until he has a post game, that a shooter’s touch can’t be taught (I believe that) even though Derrick Rose‘s improvement has impressed him and that this could be the year Oklahoma City wins it all. He called Phil Jackson, Gregg Popovich, Scott Brooks and Tom Thibodeau the game’s best coaches while he called Doug Collins someone who saw so much of the game that it was almost too much. Collins, remember, is famous for being overly emotional and straining his players because of how much he puts in to every play, every possession and every game.
To read the post in its entirety, go here. Again, this isn’t exactly coming from a known source.
Is all of this completely verified? No. Is it true? Who knows. Could it be? Absolutely. Does it matter one way or another? Not really, because we already have so many stories about the Bulls and Jordan and Pippen and Krause that what is one or two more? I know I’ll read them.
What do you think?
LMFAO@ “shoot it you f^@3ing midget”
Damn i miss that NBA. When people competed to win, and threw that friendship stuff out the window.
I don’t agree that Jordan was a better defender than Pip. I seen Pip in the 93 finals shut down barkley for a stretch, then he switched to thunder dan and got at him, then to KJ and got at him. The guy was the most amazingly versitile defender i have ever seen in basketball. Jordan could do many of the same things, but he didn’t have Pips wingspan which to me allowed Pip to do a few more things.
But its close…MJ, Like Bach said, was ruthless. And thats what made him the G.O.A.T.
@Chi
The one guy Pippen could not guard – and I mean NOT AT ALL – was Penny Hardaway. Penny had Pippen looking like a toddler out there. It kind of made me embarrassed for Pippen… and left me in awe of Penny.
If MJ was around today and called Boykins a f****n midget… all the oversensitive bitches will be offended and demand that he apologize to all the height-challenged/vertically-disabled people of the world. People today can be so retarded.
And yeah, I said ‘bitches’. Faggets.
Jordan got in most players’ heads. That didn’t work with guys like Joe Dumars, Vernon Maxwell, and Bobby Phills. Jordan still outplayed them but at least they had a fighting chance. You have to get out there and compete.
@Jay
Penny really? I do not recall that at all. Not like in a dominating fashion. Usually our PG covered Penny, because of the mis match problems with Nick Anderson posting up our guards or Dennis Scott. But I will say it was possible that Penny could give Scottie problems. He was similar build with the same athleticism to Pip and didn’t get flustered too often by pressure defense.
Are you referring to one game or playoff series?
@ Chi
Yeah man. Pretty much whenever they matched up… regular season and playoffs. For some reason Pippen just couldn’t figure Penny out. Pull up any Penny Hardaway highlight reel on youtube, and you’ll see many of the plays are against Pippen. On the perimeter, backing him up, getting a seal in the post…. you name it, Penny did it on one of the best defenders to ever play. It’s like Penny stepped it up a notch when he saw Pippen in front of him pulling up his shorts.
The story about Mj’s dad is pretty interesting makes you wonder what actually happend and why he was killed….
Also interesting to hear what he said about Tiger, and kind of explains why they are not friends any more.
Mike was the best one on one defender ever but Pip was second best. In the 91 finals Coach Jackson switch Pip on Magic because Mike couldn’t check him. Jay (earlier post) was right, Pip couldn’t check Penny but Mike had a hard time too. I seen Penny go for 37 on Mike in a game where Pip was out and so was Shaq, so Mike and Penny went head up all game and Penny won. I think Mike was better because he could lock you down and still score at will, which is impossible. Modern day, I think Dwade is as close to that level as anyone in the league.
I’ve been trying to look up that infamous “shoot it you f-midget” game but i couldn’t…because it DOESN’T exist.
“Series was tied at 2 and Hornets had a chance to win game 5 in Chicago.”
During the bulls’ 1995 first round playoffs they knocked out the hornets in game 4. They won 3 games to 1 (i’m guessing lockout shortened first round)
The article was a great read I must admit and I have no doubt in my mind that MJ called Mugsy a midget during a game to gain an advantage but it definitely was not in that game the article pertains to.
[www.basketball-reference.com]
@zn7 yeah brah first round was 5 games back then..
@zn7 he was probably talking about gm 3, series tied and one team w the opportunity to take control of the series.
@jay and chi people forget how wicked penny was b4 the injuries… he was definitely one of my fav’s along w grant.. hof’ers if injuries didnt derail their careers
as far as i remeber johny bach used to hate phil jackson and the feeling was mutual…