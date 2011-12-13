Under Armour And The Best Ad Campaign Of The Year

Basketball also never stopped at Under Armour, and the most important news in the company’s history was announced earlier today: UA is now officially marketing partners with the NBA. What exactly does that mean? This partnership enables them to use NBA jerseys and marks in promotions, advertising and in-store executions to promote their footwear.
“Partnering with the NBA allows us to showcase our innovative basketball footwear and roster of young, talented players through a platform that represents the pinnacle of the sport,” says Matt Mirchin, Senior Vice President of Global Sports Marketing at Under Armour in a release.
All of this comes on the heels of the company’s largest basketball campaign to date, the “Are You From HERE?” campaign that began on Nov. 1. Featuring intimate looks at what makes their basketball stars tick, UA showed the purity of the love of the game, expressing it vividly even during the dreadful lockout.
“We continue to be passionate about basketball and our new footwear, and the look, the feel, and sounds of this campaign fit our Brand perfectly,” says Steve Battista, Senior Vice President of Creative at Under Armour. “‘Are You From HERE?’ is more than a literal question about where you’re from, it’s about where you’re coming from. It’s about what’s inside you, what’s empowering you to be better every single day.”
Without question, Phil Knight‘s band of marketing gurus retained their title as reigning MVPs of athletic advertisement. However, if one company were a lock for the coveted MIP trophy (or the Kevin Love Award as it should forever be known post-2011) it would have to be Baltimore-based Under Armour. The post-draft acquisitions of the No. 2 and No. 9 picks, Derrick Williams and Kemba Walker, were just the beginning of an impressive offseason for the company poised to protect their house â€“ and trample onto everyone else’s home turf.
They also sponsor a basketball team in Israel, Maccabi Rishon LeZion.