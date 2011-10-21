UNDRCRWN x Compound Gallery “Jail Blazers” T-Shirt

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Portland Trail Blazers
10.21.11 7 years ago 2 Comments

When people talk about the most infamous teams in NBA history, it’s always fun to reminisce about the Portland Jail Blazers. Damon Stoudamire. J.R. Rider. Rasheed Wallace. The basketball world (and local authorities) couldn’t get enough. Now, continuing their signature “Dynasty” series, UNDRCRWN has teamed up with Portland’s Compound Gallery to give you a chance to own a piece of history.

While you can cop this tee in black at UNDRCRWN’s webstore, the home colorway is available exclusively at Compound Gallery starting this Saturday, Oct. 22 at noon for $35.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Portland Trail Blazers
TAGSArvydas SabonisBrian GrantCompound GalleryDamon StoudamireIsaiah RiderJ.R. RiderJail BlazersPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERSRASHEED WALLACEStyle - Kicks and GearUNDRCRWN

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP