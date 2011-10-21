UNDRCRWN x Compound Gallery “Jail Blazers” T-Shirt

When people talk about the most infamous teams in NBA history, it’s always fun to reminisce about the Portland Jail Blazers. Damon Stoudamire. J.R. Rider. Rasheed Wallace. The basketball world (and local authorities) couldn’t get enough. Now, continuing their signature “Dynasty” series, UNDRCRWN has teamed up with Portland’s Compound Gallery to give you a chance to own a piece of history.

While you can cop this tee in black at UNDRCRWN’s webstore, the home colorway is available exclusively at Compound Gallery starting this Saturday, Oct. 22 at noon for $35.

