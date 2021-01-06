Wednesday became a dark day for the United States as Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building, disrupting the certification of the Electoral College results from the 2020 presidential election that saw Joe Biden win handily.

The reports, photos, and videos that have poured out of the Capitol building were at once unbelievable and also the unsurprising end point of the fight against the election results that has seen Trump, Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, and others pour fuel on the fire for weeks in calling on these people to fight back. What was most shocking was the ease with which the police on hand allowed the terrorists to breach the Capitol — and that there wasn’t a more robust plan to deal with the potential for such an event.

Given the gargantuan police response to Black Lives Matter protests all summer, in which riot police were always at the ready and fired tear gas and rubber bullets seemingly without provocation, people couldn’t help but notice the hypocrisy in the response to an actual violent insurrection on the steps of the Capitol. NBA players, past and present, as well as others from around the league who spent this summer speaking out on racism, police violence, and the double standard Black Americans face every day saw this as well and couldn’t help but point it out as they watched what was unfolding on television.

Dwyane Wade was among those to call it out, as he and his former coach (now Pelicans coach) Stan Van Gundy couldn’t believe what they were seeing.

Black people get pulled over and don’t make it out alive. We can’t sleep in our own beds without being killed. We can’t jog without being killed. We can’t walk down the street with our hoodies up without being killed but they can do this??? https://t.co/j59OMKw4LO — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 6, 2021

Now imagine if they were black https://t.co/1H5eeS8DQO — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 6, 2021

Sadly we all know the answer to this. https://t.co/1lFN2NBcJ2 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 6, 2021

Would the federal response at the Capitol now be the same if it were Black Lives Matters protesters physically forcing their way into the building? Remember the response in Oregon that was said to be needed to protect federal property? — Stan Van Gundy (@realStanVG) January 6, 2021

If you are an American and aren’t embarrassed by the domestic terrorism taking place at the Capitol there is something wrong with you. This is a shameful day for our country. — Stan Van Gundy (@realStanVG) January 6, 2021

They have had to evacuate Senators, Congresspersons and the Vice President from the Capitol for safety concerns. Can anyone, regardless of political party, support this? We are supposed to be better than this. We are supposed to be a shining example of democracy — Stan Van Gundy (@realStanVG) January 6, 2021

Bill Russell, who has been combatting racism and fighting for civil rights for his whole life, likewise saw the hypocrisy at play.

How long would it take to deploy the National Guard if they were black & how many would be dead? This is NOT#America! A sitting #President did this @realDonaldTrump #Coward & yes that is a #Confederate flag outside the Senate chamber. How did they not know this would happen? pic.twitter.com/MNgFZIthJ2 — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) January 6, 2021

Numerous others from around the league, from rookies to veterans and former players, likewise posted on social media in disbelief at the response from authorities at an actual riot and insurrection happening in real time.

Why don’t you tell us? https://t.co/6gMlE7VzYG — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) January 6, 2021

Keep that same energy you clown. https://t.co/nKnl988JAh — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) January 6, 2021

An absolute disgrace what’s happening at the US Capitol right now. And a blatant example of inequity in how law enforcement chooses to deal with those involved. 🗑🗑🗑 — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) January 6, 2021

Why didn’t the punk ass Republicans stay in the chamber?? These are your people, why you so scurred.. All need to be held accountable.. — Reggie Miller (@ReggieMillerTNT) January 6, 2021

It’s sad to think we knew this was comin though ! 😔🤦🏽‍♂️ — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) January 6, 2021

We look crazy to y’all, huh? https://t.co/mc9wPNtdCU — Evan Turner (@thekidet) January 6, 2021

When we do anything “THEY” are scared for they’re lives. When Trumps homies get down they got every excuse in the book to make sure things are ok smh. This stuff is crazy!!! https://t.co/WPH2xWtRCd — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) January 6, 2021

Our heads woulda been blown off already…. This is crazy — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) January 6, 2021

I guess now we know what stand back and stand by means 🤔 — Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) January 6, 2021

The contrasts of these protests are really wild — Cory Jefferson (@CoryJay34) January 6, 2021

https://twitter.com/JCrossover/status/1346910754625134600

And the person encouraging all this, is who y'all swore in office in 2016. — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) January 6, 2021

this shit is wild dawg — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) January 6, 2021

2021 is already started to piss me off! pic.twitter.com/Lfi0S7O5HD — Channing Frye (@channingfrye) January 6, 2021

I Blame you @realDonaldTrump…this is RIDICULOUS what I’m seeing right now. STRAIGHT UP — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 6, 2021

For any of you that don’t understand what #WhitePrivilege is or those of you who say there’s no such thing.. I hope your eyes & ears are wide open.. #FDT https://t.co/9ltY0XOswI — Matt Barnes (@Matt_Barnes22) January 6, 2021