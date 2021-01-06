Getty Image
DimeMag

The NBA World Called Out The Hypocrisy In The Way Authorities Handled The MAGA Coup In Comparison To How BLM Protests Were Handled

TwitterSenior Sports Writer

Wednesday became a dark day for the United States as Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building, disrupting the certification of the Electoral College results from the 2020 presidential election that saw Joe Biden win handily.

The reports, photos, and videos that have poured out of the Capitol building were at once unbelievable and also the unsurprising end point of the fight against the election results that has seen Trump, Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, and others pour fuel on the fire for weeks in calling on these people to fight back. What was most shocking was the ease with which the police on hand allowed the terrorists to breach the Capitol — and that there wasn’t a more robust plan to deal with the potential for such an event.

Given the gargantuan police response to Black Lives Matter protests all summer, in which riot police were always at the ready and fired tear gas and rubber bullets seemingly without provocation, people couldn’t help but notice the hypocrisy in the response to an actual violent insurrection on the steps of the Capitol. NBA players, past and present, as well as others from around the league who spent this summer speaking out on racism, police violence, and the double standard Black Americans face every day saw this as well and couldn’t help but point it out as they watched what was unfolding on television.

Dwyane Wade was among those to call it out, as he and his former coach (now Pelicans coach) Stan Van Gundy couldn’t believe what they were seeing.

Bill Russell, who has been combatting racism and fighting for civil rights for his whole life, likewise saw the hypocrisy at play.

Numerous others from around the league, from rookies to veterans and former players, likewise posted on social media in disbelief at the response from authorities at an actual riot and insurrection happening in real time.

https://twitter.com/JCrossover/status/1346910754625134600

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of December 2020
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
×