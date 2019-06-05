Zion Williamson May Have A Role In The Upcoming USA Basketball Training Camp

Associate Editor
06.05.19

Getty Image

International basketball will make its return to the spotlight this summer. August and September will feature the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup in China, and of course, next summer will feature international hoops at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. The United States are currently the defending champions at both tournaments, and have an eye on retaining its crown.

We’re still a while away from learning the players who will participate at both events, we did learn a collection of players who will attend the upcoming minicamp in Las Vegas ahead of the World Cup. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, 16 of the 18 players who are expected to attend the camp are either confirmed or plan on heading to Vegas this August.

Around The Web

TOPICS#USA Basketball
TAGSUSA BASKETBALLzion williamson
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

06.04.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.04.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.03.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.03.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.28.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.28.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP