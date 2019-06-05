Getty Image

International basketball will make its return to the spotlight this summer. August and September will feature the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup in China, and of course, next summer will feature international hoops at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. The United States are currently the defending champions at both tournaments, and have an eye on retaining its crown.

We’re still a while away from learning the players who will participate at both events, we did learn a collection of players who will attend the upcoming minicamp in Las Vegas ahead of the World Cup. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, 16 of the 18 players who are expected to attend the camp are either confirmed or plan on heading to Vegas this August.