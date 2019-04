Getty Image

Zion Williamson will be the most talked about NBA rookie since maybe LeBron James when he takes to an NBA floor for the first time next October, but before that, he may join some of the game’s most elite players in international competition.

While LeBron will not participate in this year’s FIBA World Cup in China, USA Basketball will apparently be looking at Williamson as an option for one of the 12 roster spots, per Marc Stein of the New York Times.

