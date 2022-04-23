The Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks are headed to a Game 5 with their series all tied up. Utah was able to spoil a monster 2022 playoff debut by Luka Doncic on Saturday evening by defending their home court and picking up a 100-99 win.

After a tightly-contested first quarter which saw the Jazz hold a slim lead, the two teams swapped roles with one another in the second and third quarters. Before halftime, Utah came out firing, winning the frame 30-19 to take a 12-point lead into the break, led by the trio of Donovan Mitchell, Jordan Clarkson, and Bojan Bogdanovic — the three players combined to score 39 of the Jazz’s 54 points.

"Clarkson right now… starting to cook!" Back-to-back tough takes for JC on TNT.#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/2JfbbO5ZLh — NBA (@NBA) April 23, 2022

Dallas and Utah trading threes in the second quarter 👀 pic.twitter.com/cyak7rKImJ — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 23, 2022

Bojan Bogdanovic for 3.

Luka responds at the buzzer. Halftime on TNT pic.twitter.com/rKfpvEZOqg — NBA (@NBA) April 23, 2022

Dallas managed to flip the script in the third, starting the frame on a 15-5 run and outscoring Utah by 15 over the course of the entire quarter.

Luka steps back for the triple 🎯 pic.twitter.com/tw2g03S7nD — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 23, 2022

15-5 @dallasmavs run to open the 2nd half on TNT… it's a 2-point game!#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/GDxicvkLka — NBA (@NBA) April 23, 2022

With just under three minutes left in the quarter, Dorian Finney-Smith gave Dallas its first lead since the end of the first.

Finney-Smith gives the Mavs the lead 👀 pic.twitter.com/hZzACcBQFH — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 23, 2022

In the fourth, the Mavericks were able to extend their lead to as many as five points before Clarkson ripped off a personal 6-0 run to give Utah the lead. And when Doncic managed to put Dallas ahead at the free throw line, Clarkson came right back down and buried a three to wrest the lead away.

25 FOR CLARKSON.

25 FOR LUKA. TIE GAME…GET TO TNT NOW 🍿 pic.twitter.com/4HP6O9LX7R — NBA (@NBA) April 23, 2022

Things turned into a slog down the stretch, with Doncic and Brunson getting the ball and trying to score on one end and Gobert making trip after trip to the free throw line on the other. While Gobert struggled to punish Dallas from the line — he only went 3-for-8 from the 4:19 to the 2:36 mark in the fourth — the Mavericks were only to get two points in that period by way of a dunk by Dwight Powell.