Travi$ Scott, YG & French Montana Rock Reebok Ventilator “Tonal Ballistic”

First introduced as a runner in 1990, the Reebok Ventilator was a light-weight runner with a focus on breathability before those characteristics became commonplace in the market. Now Reebok Classic is bringing the sueded upper of the Ventilator “Tonal Ballistic” back in a limited edition pack just in time for the fall.
Very limited pairs of the Ventilator “Tonal Ballistic” pack are available now at Jimmy Jazz, Urban Outfitters, Bait, Active Athlete, and Reebok.com for $90.
Check out picks of Travi$ Scott, YG and French Montana rocking the Ventilator “Tonal Ballistic…
Join The Discussion: Log In With