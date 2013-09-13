Victor Oladipo Apologizes For Saying He Did Not Want To Be Drafted By Cleveland

Yesterday, lucky Magic season ticket holders got a chance to meet No. 2 pick Victor Oladipo. While talking to reporters, Oladipo let slip “I didn’t really want to go to the Cavs,” as a way of ingratiating himself more with the Orlando fans. The reaction has not been very favorable to Oladipo and now he’s apologizing…sort of.

Before the 2013 NBA Draft, the field was wide open before the Cleveland Cavaliers figured out who to select as the No. 1 overall pick. Oladipo’s name was among those bandied about as possible selections. He even mentioned wanting to be selected No. 1 by Cleveland to True Hoop’s OG blogger Henry Abbott.

Obviously the Cavs were already loaded in the backcourt with Kyrie Irving and Dion Waiters, so they selected UNLV forward Anthony Bennett with the first selection.

Oladipo, in an effort to cozy up to Magic fans, has now inadvertently insulted some hyper-sensitive Cavs fans.

Orlando Pinstriped Post has the details, but the official Magic account tweeted out the remark before taking it down.

Well alright then. RT @Orlando_Magic: The Magic's @VicOladipo: "To be honest, I really didn't want to go to Cleveland." — Mike Prada (@MikePradaSBN) September 12, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Now Magic play-by-play man David Steele has come to Oladipo’s defense.

@VicOladipo's Cleveland remark was harmless banter. Was simply making the point that he REALLY wanted to be drafted by the #Magic. — David Steele (@SteeleMagic) September 13, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

And Oladipo has issued a not-quite apology for the remark claiming it was not meant to be taken the way it has.

Sorry to all the cavs fan if I offended them in anyway making the comment I made I didn't mean it the way you all took it. — Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) September 13, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Listen, we all overreact to things sometimes, and Cavs fans have every right to be a little upset; except, there’s a slight tone of insecurity after the whole LeBron thing. Cleveland is a lovely place â€” I’ve been! â€” and maybe Oladipo should formally apologize, but this is what happens in the down days between the end of free agency and training camp. NBA fans latch on to any story they spot to survive a month without any professional basketball. But this doesn’t have to turn into a referendum on Victor or Cleveland or whomever.

Oladipo is sorry. Let’s move on.

[h/t Sheridan Hoops]

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.