Victor Oladipo Blocks Damian Lillard Into Another Dimension

#Portland Trail Blazers #Video
01.09.14 5 years ago

Listen, we love Damian Lillard. He’s our guy: a tough, smart, clutch player that is only in his second year but is already teaming with LaMarcus Aldridge to form a pretty tough Blazers team no one expected to be doing so well this season. Victor Oladipo just won Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month, and this block on Dame might lead to another one because WOW it’s impressive.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Dame and the Blazers came back during a big fourth quarter flourish to avoid losing their third straight game for the first time this year, but we’re gonna keep watching this Dipo block anyway.

[h/t Magic Basketball]

TOPICS#Portland Trail Blazers#Video
TAGSDAMIAN LILLARDDimeMagORLANDO MAGICPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERSVICTOR OLADIPOvideovine

