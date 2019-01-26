Victor Oladipo Promises To ‘Be Better Than Ever’ After His Season-Ending Injury

Victor Oladipo is an easy player to love. He’s a personable guy, a hard worker, and over the last two seasons, he’s broken out in Indiana — the place where he attended college — and led the Pacers to being one of the better teams in the East. Unfortunately for Oladipo, his successful 2018-19 season came to a screeching halt when he suffered a gruesome knee injury against the Raptors.

The Pacers star ended up being diagnosed with a ruptured quadriceps tendon. His journey back to the NBA is not only going to be long, but it could be very difficult, as this is an injury that could hurt your explosiveness and Oladipo is a guy who uses his athleticism to his advantage.

The injury is not something he can just rehab and come back from quickly, it’s gonna take time. The good news is Oladipo seems ready to tackle it. He posted an inspirational message to his fans on Instagram indicating that, despite the lengthy path ahead of him, he’s ready to face whatever’s put in front of him.

