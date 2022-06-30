Victor Oladipo Signed An $11 Million Deal To Return To The Heat

Victor Oladipo’s last few years have been strange due to the quadriceps injury that he suffered in early 2019. He’s bounced around from place to place, and last season, Oladipo finally got to suit up for the Miami Heat after the team acquired him at the previous deadline from the Houston Rockets.

Oladipo hit free agency and played the 2021-22 campaign on a veteran’s minimum deal, with the hope that he could parlay a successful season into a more lucrative contract heading into next year. While he was unable to get a long-term deal, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that Oladipo will, indeed, stick with the Heat.

According to Charania, Oladipo will return to Miami for the next year before he is able to hit free agency again for $11 million.

Free agent Victor Oladipo has agreed to a one-year, $11 million deal to return to the Miami Heat, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2022

There is no word on whether or not there are any additional options on the deal that could potentially keep Oladipo around longer or get him paid more, but for someone who looked like his best days could be behind him, this is a nice payday for a former All-Star. Oladipo only appeared in eight regular season games with the Heat, but averaged 12.4 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.9 rebounds on 47.9/41.7/73.7 shooting splits in his return from injury.