victor oladipo
Getty Image
DimeMag

Victor Oladipo Signed An $11 Million Deal To Return To The Heat

TwitterSenior Sports Writer

Victor Oladipo’s last few years have been strange due to the quadriceps injury that he suffered in early 2019. He’s bounced around from place to place, and last season, Oladipo finally got to suit up for the Miami Heat after the team acquired him at the previous deadline from the Houston Rockets.

Oladipo hit free agency and played the 2021-22 campaign on a veteran’s minimum deal, with the hope that he could parlay a successful season into a more lucrative contract heading into next year. While he was unable to get a long-term deal, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that Oladipo will, indeed, stick with the Heat.

According to Charania, Oladipo will return to Miami for the next year before he is able to hit free agency again for $11 million.

There is no word on whether or not there are any additional options on the deal that could potentially keep Oladipo around longer or get him paid more, but for someone who looked like his best days could be behind him, this is a nice payday for a former All-Star. Oladipo only appeared in eight regular season games with the Heat, but averaged 12.4 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.9 rebounds on 47.9/41.7/73.7 shooting splits in his return from injury.

Listen To This
The Best Vinyl Releases Of June 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
How Muna Captures A Queer Range Of Emotions On Their Latest Album
by: InstagramTwitter
Sasha Alex Sloan On Her Wry, Funny And Sad Album About Depression, ‘I Blame The World’
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
×