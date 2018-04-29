Getty Image

Despite a valiant effort from the Indiana Pacers, the Cleveland Cavaliers were able to gut out a tough Game 7 victory on Sunday to advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals behind a legendary performance from LeBron James, who finished with 45 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists.

Cleveland also got key contributions from the seldom-used Tristan Thompson, who put up 15 points and 10 rebounds, as well as George Hill, who returned after missing the past three games to score 11 points on several clutch possessions late in the second half.

Collectively, they were able to fend off a feisty Pacers squad who refused to back down. Victor Oladipo overcame a slow start in the first half to erupt for 30 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists, and he also knocked down a late three toward the end of regulation that inadvertently had massive repercussion for bettors.

After the game, the All-Star guard and heavy favorite to take home this season’s Most Improved Player award wasted no time in hitting up his trainer to get together soon and get ready for next season.