Victor Oladipo Texted His Trainer Right After Game 7 To Prepare For Next Season

#2018 NBA Playoffs #Cleveland Cavaliers
04.29.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Despite a valiant effort from the Indiana Pacers, the Cleveland Cavaliers were able to gut out a tough Game 7 victory on Sunday to advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals behind a legendary performance from LeBron James, who finished with 45 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists.

Cleveland also got key contributions from the seldom-used Tristan Thompson, who put up 15 points and 10 rebounds, as well as George Hill, who returned after missing the past three games to score 11 points on several clutch possessions late in the second half.

Collectively, they were able to fend off a feisty Pacers squad who refused to back down. Victor Oladipo overcame a slow start in the first half to erupt for 30 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists, and he also knocked down a late three toward the end of regulation that inadvertently had massive repercussion for bettors.

After the game, the All-Star guard and heavy favorite to take home this season’s Most Improved Player award wasted no time in hitting up his trainer to get together soon and get ready for next season.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGS2018 NBA PlayoffsCLEVELAND CAVALIERSINDIANA PACERSVICTOR OLADIPO

Listen To This

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 4 days ago
Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

04.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 5 days ago
Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

04.24.18 5 days ago
Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

04.23.18 6 days ago
Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

04.23.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP