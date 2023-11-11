You know, it’s been a few days since we’ve done a post about something silly that Victor Wembanyama did during an NBA game. Let’s change that, shall we? Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs played host to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night in their first game during the Play-In Tournament, and while the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft did plenty of incredible stuff on the night, one stuck out above the rest.

San Antonio tried to make their way back into the game in the fourth quarter while trailing by double-digits. Getting the ball to your best players is normally a pretty good way to do that, and Doug McDermott managed to do just that when he got the ball on the wing and saw Wembanyama dive to the rim. McDermott decided to just lob the ball towards the paint, presumably because he thought Wembanyama would get it and go up with it.

Instead, Wembanyama decided to skip a step. With his back turned to the basket, he grabbed the ball while he was in air and converted a reverse alley-oop.

WEMBY-REVERSE ‼️

https://t.co/TSio03riO4 pic.twitter.com/M75jvIKHay — NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2023

Maybe one day watching him do this stuff will become more normal. Until then, I highly recommend just enjoying the ride.