Video: 4th Grader, Jaden Newman, Stars For Her Varsity HS Team

Jaden Newman is not in ninth grade, she’s nine years old and a typically tiny fourth-grader. But there’s nothing typical about her when she steps on the basketball court. The pocket-sized 9-year-old stars for the Downey Christian varsity squad, averaging over 14.8 points and 7.5 assists per game as their point guard. Video of her playing against high school students looks like a trick of the camera.

Seriously, just watch this and you’ll start laughing before your jaw drops when you realize she’s effortlessly scurrying past all these other â€” ginormous, in comparison â€” high school girls.

Jaden isn’t the only precocious Newman family member. Her brother, Julian Newman, starred for his varsity basketball team in fifth grade.

The Newman progeny begs the question: what are the Newman’s feeding their children?

