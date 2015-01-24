Video: Al Horford Rises To Swat Serge Ibaka’s Towering Layup Attempt

01.23.15 4 years ago

Few players in the league are big and athletic enough to give Serge Ibaka a true taste of his own medicine at the rim. Al Horford, though, is certainly among them. Watch the Atlanta Hawks’ star authoritatively reject Ibaka’s statuesque layup attempt early in his team’s game versus the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Beautiful.

It’s early yet, but the Thunder seem like they’ll have a chance to end the Hawks’ 14 game-winning streak and extend a four-game surge of their own. Oklahoma City leads Atlanta 21-16 late in the first quarter.

