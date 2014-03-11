Video: Amar’e Stoudemire Reminds Thaddeus Young He Can Still Get Up

03.11.14 4 years ago

Lost in the losing shuffle that the Knicks 2013-14 season has become â€” except during their current winning streak â€” is embattled forward Amar’e Stoudemire. STAT has been in and out of the lineup over the last couple seasons as he continues to figure out what he can do on knees that have long ago lost the buffer of cartilage. But during New York’s fourth consecutive victory over the Sixers Monday night, Stoudemire showed Thaddeus Young he’s still got some explosion in those worn down knees.

After sealing off center Henry Sims, Amar’e turns with the J.R. Smith entry pass and thumps it on Thad:

)

Amar’e has a reason to smile, too. He finished 9-for-10 on the night for a team-high 23 points in the 123-110 Knicks win.

