Video: Andrei Kirilenko Behind-The-Back Flick To Mason Plumlee

The Knicks may have had the final laugh of the night with a 109-98 win, but Andrei Kirilenko provided the Brooklyn fans with fireworks in the second quarter. With the ball in his hands, Paul Pierce moved in and out of the high post, looking for a needle to thread. Pierce was able to make the pass down low to AK-47, who immediately flicked a behind-the-back pass to Mason Plumlee that would make Magic Johnson proud. Plumlee finished off the sweet dime with a strong two-handed jam.

