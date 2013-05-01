Fun Video For Sixers Fans: Andrew Bynum Flamenco Dances in Spain

05.01.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

Clearly, I recognize that there is a huge difference between the physicality and rigors of an NBA game and, say, Flamenco dancing … but still, as a Sixers fan this is tough to swallow.

Just a few weeks after the close of an Andrew Bynum/Sixers season that never was due to (among other things) Bynum’s jello knees, here he is in Spain this week dancing the night away. The Ferrari jacket is just an added bonus. Thanks for this.

