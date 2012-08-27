Video: Antonio Davis’ Daughter is the Future of Team USA

Kaela Davis is considered by some rankings to be the best high school rising senior in the country. After her USA Basketball U17 team beat Spain on Sunday in the World Championships, Davis now has two international gold medals to her name after a U16 title last season, as well. Her name is what’s interesting, as the product of NBA lineage.

She’s not alone in that regard on her U17 team: 6-3 forward Taya Reimer‘s father, Ben Davis, played in the NBA from 1996-2000. It’s not an isolated, U17 occurence: The Wall Street Journal identified last summer nine of the top U.S. girls basketball players who had professional athletes as fathers, ranging from Xavier McDaniel to Ken Griffey Jr. On this team, though, the chances are better you’ve heard about Davis’ father, however: Antonio Davis. The longtime Pacer bruiser played 13 seasons in the league starting in 1993, teaming with Dale Davis (no relation) in the frontcourt with Indiana during its duels with Chicago in the mid-90s.

Father went to the Netherlands this month to watch daughter â€” who’s reopened her recruitment from Tennessee â€” win another gold. She averaged 8.8 points in the tournament but is more of a perimeter player. In the video, Antonio Davis says he made sure his daughter wasn’t solely comfortable in the lane as he was.

