There’s a strong argument that the DMV produces more basketball talent than any other area in the country. Over the weekend, they showed some of it off in the annual Goodman League versus Kurk Lee Pro am game, which was won by D.C., 105-88. As always though, Baltimore’s Josh Selby and Aquille Carr showed out.

