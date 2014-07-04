Video: Ball Up Streetball Louisville Highlights

The Ball Up Streetball crew made their next stop on a nation-wide tour to recruit players from around the country. After opening in Los Angeles, they stopped by Louisville, Kentucky’s International Convention Center where Kyle Lowry and Gilbert Arenas watched the Ball Up crew go to work.

The Professor, Mr. Afrika, Air Up There, Speical FX, but most especially The Bone Collector showcased their oft mimicked, but never duplicated brand of basketball freestyles.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The next stop on the Ball Up tour will be played on Sunday in Indianapolis because of the long holiday. They’ll be joined by Pacers point George Hill at 6 p.m. PDT at the Arsenal Teach Gym. You can grab tickets for Sunday’s next stop HERE.

Who is your favorite Ball Up player?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE