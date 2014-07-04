Video: Ball Up Streetball Louisville Highlights

07.04.14 4 years ago

The Ball Up Streetball crew made their next stop on a nation-wide tour to recruit players from around the country. After opening in Los Angeles, they stopped by Louisville, Kentucky’s International Convention Center where Kyle Lowry and Gilbert Arenas watched the Ball Up crew go to work.

The Professor, Mr. Afrika, Air Up There, Speical FX, but most especially The Bone Collector showcased their oft mimicked, but never duplicated brand of basketball freestyles.

The next stop on the Ball Up tour will be played on Sunday in Indianapolis because of the long holiday. They’ll be joined by Pacers point George Hill at 6 p.m. PDT at the Arsenal Teach Gym. You can grab tickets for Sunday’s next stop HERE.

Who is your favorite Ball Up player?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE

Around The Web

TAGSAir Up ThereBall UpBall Up StreetballBONE COLLECTORMr. AfrikaPlaygroundSPECIAL FXTHE PROFESSOR

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP