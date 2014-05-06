Video: The Best Dunk Contest You’ll See All Year

#Video
05.06.14 4 years ago

The statement might be overused, but in this case, it fits: streetball dunk contests > NBA dunk contests. During this recent dunk contest at a 3-on-3 event in Phoenix, G-Smith, Jared Roth, Sir Isaac and Werm shut the place down. Sir Isaac, at all of 5-10, went on to win the event, one-upping the competition at every turn.

This is probably the first time I’ve ever seen a reverse Eastbay over the Phoenix Suns Gorilla.

via Ballislife

Who is your favorite streetball dunker?

