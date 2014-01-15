Video: Best Of The LeBron James Meme, “LeBroning”

It’s a relatively new phenomenon, but high school and college students â€” in an attempt to poke fun at LeBron James â€” have started uploading “LeBroning” moments to Facebook, Twitter, Vine, Instagram and other social media platforms. Now we’ve got two videos with some of the best LeBroning moments around the web.

First, though, what is LeBroning? It’s an attempt to re-create the best LeBron James flops of the last couple years. Everyone flops, but younger fans seem to key on LeBron James for his flops more than others. Perhaps it’s a 6-8, 250 lbs. man hyperbolically recoiling at the slightest touch from an opponent, or it’s just that people love to hate on LeBron. Here’s an example from the four-time MVP:

Now here are some LeBroning moments from kids on Vine (by way of Deadspin):

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Now here are the best LeBroning moments from around the web:

What do you think?

