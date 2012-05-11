Video: Blake Griffin’s Top 10 Plays Of The Season

#Los Angeles Clippers #Video #Blake Griffin
05.11.12 6 years ago

The first playoff run of Blake Griffin‘s career took a potentially drastic turn in Game 5 in Memphis when he went down grabbing his knee. Thankfully, an MRI revealed no structural damage, and helped set the stage for the biggest playoff game of his career. Also, thankfully for us, we won’t be missing any of our favorite YouTube sensation. (Note: I have no clue how BG’s put-back finish over Pau Gasol isn’t higher than No. 7.).

What was your favorite play from Griffin this year?

