Video: Charles Barkley’s “Turrible” One-Bounce First Pitch At Cubs Game

Yesterday, the Round Mound of Rebound Charles Barkley threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Wrigley Field before a Cubs-Reds game. He decided to throw from the top of the pitcher’s mound (usually athletes and celebs stand in front), and paid for it by bouncing it way right. “Well, that was my ego,” Chuck said about standing on top of the pitcher’s mound. “I was living in the past.”

Chuck did better than Nick Young, and wore more appropriate attire than James Harden. He also didn’t ask for a do-over like Joakim Noah recently did before a White Sox game.

Then again, he did bounce it wide of the plate.

“I didn’t mind bouncing it, Chuck said afterwards. “You just don’t want to look ridiculous.”

Sure Chuck, that wasn’t ridiculous at all.

(video via FOX Sports)

