Video: Cincinnati Bearcat Basketball Players Accused of Assault at Club

05.14.12 6 years ago

Cincinnati Basketball does not need this. After somehow bouncing back from THIS MESS last season, their image seemed to greatly improve as they made serious runs in the Big East Tournament and then the NCAA Tournament.

All of that progress could potentially be undone though if there is any truth to the latest accusation that Cincy ballplayers assaulted a nightclub bouncer on Saturday night after he asked them to leave a VIP section. Check out this local TV news report:



