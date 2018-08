Check out the ending of last night’s South Dakota State/North Dakota game. Down two after a UND player crumples under pressure at the foul line, SDSU comes down the floor as time ticks away searching for a final, good look.

Chad White doesn’t get that good look, but still drills the three with a hand in his face anyway:

It was White’s second buzzer beater in the last 12 days.

